Portland stands against Austin ICE shooting, demands justice for Wilbur Perez

By Cass Cano

Portland, OR – On the evening of Friday, September 25, immigrant rights activists gathered outside Gateway Discovery Park to demand killer ICE off our streets and justice for victims of ICE. This rally was in response to Legalization for All's national call to action for the recent ICE shooting of Wilber Garces Perez in Austin, Texas.

Portland Contra las Deportaciones (PDXCD) organized the rally, and members of the immigrant rights organization held signs honoring lives lost by ICE. Local community members joined the mobilization and shared their anger with ICE terror. The demands “Killer ICE off our streets” and “Justice for Wilber” were echoed by those present.

PDXCD members gave short statements on how the recent uptick in ICE shootings informs their organizing. “We must keep demanding that Portland city government take action to shut down the Portland ICE facility before another life is lost,” said Beatriz Ibarra, referring to PDXCD’s campaign to revoke the permit for the Portland ICE facility.

Portland also experienced an ICE shooting in January 2026, when two Venezuelan asylum seekers were shot at near 148th and Burnside. Like Garces Perz in Texas, the victim of the Portland shooting, Luis Niño-Moncada, was charged with assault. That case is ongoing, as the defense attorney for the victims say agents attempted to tamper with evidence.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #WilberPerez #ICE #PDXCD