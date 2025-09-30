Portland protests Netanyahu coming to the U.S.

By Andrew Nourie

Portland, OR – On Friday, September 2, Portlanders rallied calling for the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The protest took place at the intersection in front of Powell’s Bookstore on 1005 W Burnside Street, one of the busiest intersections in the city. This demonstration was organized by Portland for Palestine (P4P) responding to a call to action by the Anti War Action Network (AWAN).

The action was called to protest Netanyahu’s arrival in the United States to give a speech to the United Nations in which he called continuing aid for Israel’s brutal ethnic cleansing in Gaza. The majority of United Nations delegates boycotted his speech, leaving the chambers when he arrived at the podium. Similar grassroots protests to the one in Portland occurred in New York, calling for the arrest of the genocidal Zionist leader.

Lora Wilde, a member of Portland For Palestine stated, “Benjamin Netanyahu and the government of the settler colonial state of Israel deserve the full weight of the International Criminal Court. The settler colonial state of Israel has been committing atrocities against Palestinians for 100 years; they need to be stopped at all costs.”

There were around 40 protesters at the height of the rally, with the signature chant being “We want justice, you say how? Arrest Netanyahu now!” The response from the members of the community was overwhelmingly positive, with many in cars honking in support of the protesters' chants. Many people not initially coming for the protest joined in, creating signs or joining in on chants to end the genocide.

“There was a lot of love for each other and the people of Palestine, and righteous anger at the people perpetuating this genocide,” said Isabella Shepard, another member of Portland for Palestine. “There was overwhelming support from the surrounding people. Folks who wanted to offer support to us, symbolically as well as materially. We got many honks in support, as well as donations and people signing up to join. The people are waking up.”

The rally concluded around 7:30 p.m. and was successful in its mission to continue to keep Palestine in the minds of the people of Portland. There was some backlash by Zionist Portlanders, but their voices are getting drowned out by the overwhelming support of Palestine in the city as more people are made aware of the atrocities.

“There are folks that don’t respond to us or that yell at us, said Wilde, adding, “but those voices are getting quieter each time. The voices of the pro-Palestinian movement continue to grow louder and stronger!”

#PortlandOR #OR #AntiWarMovent #Palestine #Netanyahu #P4P #AWAN