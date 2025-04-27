Portland protests ICE facility and demands an end to deportations

By Holly Brown

Portland, OR – On April 24, community organizations Portland Contra Las Deportaciones and Portland for Palestine held a noise demonstration in front of the Immigrations and Customs Facility in Southwest Portland to protest the ongoing attacks on immigrants by the Trump administration, and the use of ICE as a tool to silence pro-Palestine protesters.

Around 80 protesters attended the demonstration, with a variety of signs and demands. Many were calling for the release of people such as Mahmoud Khalil, Lelo Juarez and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and for an end to deportations.

Attendees spoke to the importance of building strong coalitions of people affected by Trump’s attacks on immigrants.

“It’s never been more important to unite progressive movements across the country to resist repression,” said one of the organizers of the event from Portland for Palestine, Cole Dunahugh. “Trump is using made up issues like ‘illegal immigration’ to dismantle due process for anyone who dares to fight against his reactionary agenda. We’re here today because the anti-war and immigrant rights movements are identical in their aim: freedom from oppression for all.”

This was the second week protesters visited the ICE facility, and the crowd was double in size compared to the previous protest. As the Trump administration continues to lash out against immigrant communities, it is clear the people of cities like Portland are building up a powerful movement to fight back.

The protest lasted for two hours, with protesters maintaining high energy throughout. It ended with a call to action from organizers to keep showing up and to look out for the next protest put on by the two groups, as there is no plan to stop any time soon.

