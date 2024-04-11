Portland protesters block entrance to Boeing

By staff

Gresham, OR – On April 9, PDX for Palestine staged a demonstration, effectively blocking access to Boeing, a major weapons manufacturer. They voiced their demand for an immediate end to U.S. aid to Israel.

“Boeing has directly contributed to the death of Palestinians and the destruction of Palestine by supplying bombs since and long before October 7,” stated Kacey DeSantis, a member of PDX for Palestine.

Demonstrators stated their refusal to allow Boeing to continue operations uninterrupted while supplying a genocidal state with weapons. The crowd chanted, “Boeing, Lockheed, Honeywell, take your greed and go to hell!”

Cars lined up as employees tried to go to work and ultimately were forced to turn around. Police showed up ten minutes into the action and tried to intimidate demonstrators into leaving, but the crowd held strong until tow trucks were brought in, at which point the group was able to successfully exit without any arrests or injuries.

Mantak Singh, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, said, “If anything, today shows that Boeing was humiliated. Even with an army of riot police and tow trucks we left on our terms and we’re just everyday folks. If this is what we did for our first action, just imagine what we can do in our future.”

In their closing remarks, a member of PDX for Palestine vowed to continue the struggle for Palestinian liberation and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

