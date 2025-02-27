Portland, OR march against mass deportations

By Omar Gil

Portland, OR – On Sunday, February 23, Portlanders gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza early afternoon to stand against Donald Trump, his most recent attacks on immigrants, and the escalated ICE repression happening throughout the country.

Despite the heavy rain, a couple hundred protesters came out to stand with immigrants and march through downtown Portland, demanding legalization for all, and an end to deportations.

Cass Cano, a member of Portland Contra las Deportaciones, told the crowd, “The United States isn’t the victim of immigration, it is immigrants that are victims of the United States. Their homes have been devastated by U.S. imperialism. Homes that would be much better places to live in if the United States would end their plunder of the world! That is why we demand legalization for all and an end to deportations!”

Latinos Unidos Siempre (LUS), a youth-led organization from Salem, also spoke at the rally. LUS is currently campaigning against Salem Keizer School District’s implementation of “YONDR” pouches, a magnetized phone pouch meant to lock student’s access to their cell phone, even during break times and lunch. This greatly affects immigrant children and families, restricting them from reporting immigration enforcement activity and checking in on their families. LUS demands an end to the “YONDR” phone pouches program and the reinvestment of those funds into emergency response resources for immigrant families.

Other organizations that spoke at the rally were Portland for Palestine (P4P) and Students for a Democratic Society at Portland State University (SDS). Mutaz Alshawa (P4P) drew parallels between the Israeli abduction of children in Palestine and the violent separation of families by ICE here in the United States. Finn Cunningham (SDS) spoke on the importance of fighting for the safety and protection of immigrants on campus, directly challenging Trump’s authorization of ICE raids in schools.

Holly Brown, of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), stated, “We demand political power for the oppressed, which includes our immigrant brothers and sisters!” FRSO is a national group of revolutionaries fighting for socialism and national liberation in the United States.

After the program, the crowd took the streets and marched through downtown, with chants like Chants like “¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!” and “No fear, no raids, no ICE in our state!” People looked out of their homes and waved in support and other observers joined the march. People honked and raised their fists out their windows in solidarity as they drove by. The people weathered the constant downpour and strong winds, the energy was high from beginning to end.

There was heavy police presence during and after the demonstration and march. They circled the demonstration before and during speeches. During the march, a cop riding their bicycle on the sidewalk ran into a protester in a wheelchair. One police officer drove a motorcycle toward an organizer wearing a reflective vest as she blocked traffic from entering the intersection while the march passed through. This officer on the motorcycle hit the organizer. Luckily, she is unharmed. The officer did not apologize but threatened the organize with citations while she was protecting the crowd from oncoming cars.

Shortly after the protest, two vehicles that helped keep the march safe were pulled over and given citations, away from the crowd. The fines totaled well over $2000.

“A march is an exercise of our First Amendment rights against political repression. The usage of traffic citations to deter us from taking the streets is a demonstration that the cops do not care about protecting our rights or the safety of the public,” said Simon McGrath.

The Portland Police Bureau's revamped “Public Order Team” was out in force. Officers on this team received a 6% salary increase, costing the city an extra $380,000 annually. The increased spending and presence is a direct reaction to the expected resistance of the new presidential administration. A new police oversight board was approved in 2020, meant to replace the current police accountability body. After being scaled back in 2023, members of the new board are set to be chosen this year.

The organizers are committed to fighting the citations and seeking justice for the harassment exerted by Portland police. The Portland Contra las Deportaciones, with help from Portland for Palestine, organized the rally and march. Other endorsements included Students for a Democratic Society at Portland State University, Latinos Unidos Siempre, Abolish ICE PDX, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #LUS #PCD #P4P #SDS #FRSO #LUS