Portland judge rules MAGA extremist Thomas Allen must stay away from immigrant rights protester

By staff

Portland, OR – On September 28, right-wing extremist Thomas Allen attended his arraignment for assaulting immigrant rights protester Holly Brown. Anti-ICE activists held a press conference beforehand and packed the court to show support for Brown and demand strict conditions of release.

Allen faces four misdemeanor charges for pushing Brown into a concrete pillar outside of Multnomah County Court during a protest demanding the closure of the Portland ICE facility.

Immigrant rights organization Portland Contra Las Deportaciones held the press conference before Allen’s arraignment. Activists held signs with the slogans, “White supremacists out of Portland” “MAGA out of Portland” and “Convict Thomas Allen.” They led chants calling for Allen’s conviction and for ICE to leave Portland.

Brown spoke to local news station KOIN news regarding the need for strict release conditions.

“Allen comes to immigrant rights and anti-Trump protests with the sole goal of instigating violence so he can attack progressive protesters,” said Brown. “He is attempting to repress our organizing. The county has a responsibility to protect our First Amendment rights and keep him away from our protests.”

Allen and a group of MAGA extremists showed up to the press conference and harassed the anti-ICE protesters. One of Allen’s supporters grabbed a bystander by the ponytail. They yelled racial epithets at an attendee of the press conference.

After the press conference, both groups went inside the courthouse. Brown’s supporters far outnumbered Allen’s. Two news outlets entered the courtroom as well.

The arraignment was initially assigned to Judge Steffan Alexander. Alexander is also overseeing the legal proceedings for the Portland ICE facility. On the day Brown was assaulted, she was protesting to demand Judge Alexander remove a block on the enforcement of a land use violation issued to the Portland ICE facility for holding detainees past a 12-hour limit.

Knowing this may make Alexander biased against Brown, PDXCD put out a call for supporters to email Alexander demanding he enforce strict conditions of release. After the pressure, Alexander requested to be switched off the arraignment, and a new judge oversaw the proceedings.

Allen entered a plea of “not guilty.” Brown was allowed to speak to the judge and requested certain release conditions.

Brown spoke to the constant harassment and violence from Allen, as well as his hateful rhetoric and instigation of his large following on X to violence.

The judge agreed to release conditions requiring Allen to stay 500 feet away from Brown and preventing him from communication with or about Brown, including through social media.

After the arraignment, Allen and his group left the courtroom and immediately posted about Brown, violating his court order.

Immigrant rights activists celebrated the strict conditions of release. “These conditions mean Allen won’t be able to harass and intimidate our protests for immigrant rights,” said attendee Blaire Glennon. “This was only possible due to our constant pressure on the district attorney. Standing up loudly against all forms of oppression is the only way we will win.”

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #RightWing #PDXCD