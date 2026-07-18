Portland demands justice for 3 victims murdered by ICE

By Beatriz Ibarra

Portland, OR – On Wednesday, July 15, 230-plus community members gathered together at Discovery Gateway Park to honor the three lives stolen by ICE killers. The event, organized by Portland Contra Las Deportaciones demanded ICE off our streets and justice for Lorenzo Salgado, Johan Guillermo, and the third victim from Florida.

The event had a large ofrenda where attendees left items for the victims. The table was filled with candles, colorful flowers that included the traditional cempasúchil, beer, lottery cards, sweet cookies and more.

As people entered the park, they were able to leave their offerings at the altar and pick up a small candle. After speeches, people lit their candles and listened to songs by activist group Singing Resistance. Afterwards, the community blew out their candles to honor the three victims.

Gabriel Ollinsix a leading member of Portland Contra las Deportaciones was the first speaker and set the tone for the night, “We know that if our families are ever going to have true safety, if we are ever going to know that our fathers, our tíos, and our loved ones will come home at the end of the day, we must drive ICE out of our communities.”

This was the sentiment that was felt throughout the attendees. While there were a few tears at different times and there were a few chants repeated with anger demanding justice, the overall feeling was the understanding that no one is safe as long as ICE is out in the streets.

While the event was first announced on Sunday, July 12, by the time the event happened on Wednesday, July 15, two more victims had been included: Johan Guillermo and a third victim, Juan Coronilla. The victims were from Latin America, which brought Spanish speakers to the event. The speakers all gave their speeches in Spanish and English.

Speakers also addressed the repression faced by activist Nadia Topete in Southern California. Topete was called before a grand jury twice over the last year in response to her immigrant rights activism. Attendees honored her resistance and committed to continuing to help her fight this repression.

The event ended with a call to action from Cami Saunders: “Thank you for being here with us today, and I hope to see all of you again! The fight continues, and there is so much to do here in Portland. The murders did not happen in our city, but we are fighting to close the facility, to prevent it from happening here.”

Volunteers went around the park as people were leaving with tablets to send emails to the Portland Permitting and Development to demand the Portland ICE facility be shut down.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #KillerICE #ICE #PDXCD #Featured