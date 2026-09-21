Portland demands an end to the attacks on TPS for Salvadorans

By staff

Portland, OR- On September 12, Portland Contras Las Deportaciones (PDXCD) held a rally in Eastern Portland showing support for the Salvadorans who have Temporary Protected Status. This action was in response to the call to action made by the Legalization 4 All network against another Trump attack on TPS.

“The successive attacks on Salvadorans and Haitians under TPS shows a systematic targeting of legal immigrants by nationality one by one,” said PDXCD member Cami Saunders.

Members of PDXCD held signs that read “ICE out” and “Defend TPS,” in addition to chanting “TPS! Lo merecen” and “Salvadorans are welcome here.” Despite a single hostile reaction, they were met with overwhelming honks and shouts of support. Curious pedestrians walked by and were educated on what TPS was.

“We have to stand up against these cruel terminations by the Trump administration.

Salvadorans are welcome here in Portland and everywhere!” stated a PDXCD member.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #TPS #ElSalvador #PDXCD #Legalization4All