Portland Contra Las Deportaciones fundraiser to celebrate 1 year of struggle

By staff

Portland, OR – The Portland immigrant rights organization, Portland Contra las Deportaciones (PDXCD), celebrated its first year as an organization in February. To commemorate, a fundraiser was organized. Community members gathered at Portland's oldest food cart pod, Midtown Beer Garden, on Saturday, April 11.

“The business that we engaged had ties to immigrant communities, and the host who emceed for us was a Latina drag queen who was excited to use her platform to support her community. Even the people who attended were there because they support what we’re doing. Events like this are how we meet people where they are. They’re how we call folks to action without making it seem like work. It’s how we fight back without making people feel afraid that they have to fight,” said lead organizer Taylor Gross.

In the middle of the food carts, there were lines of tables, with a stage at the front where the emcee Quesa de Mondays and DJs performed, and a presentation with pictures and information about the organization played in a loop.

The fundraiser was a silent auction event where objects such as a handwoven blanket donated by El Ranchero Supply Co. were featured, as were experiences such as tickets for two to a show at Milagro Theater, a Latino arts and culture center of the Pacific Northwest since 1985.

“The fundraiser was a great success. We can continue our work in PDXCD, including our barrio walks and our 'Revoke the ICE Permit' campaign,” stated Blaire Gleenwood

During the event, there was an information table where attendees were able to learn more about the organization, as well as the opportunity to sign the petition and learn more about the current campaign to shut down the Portland ICE facility on Macadam Avenue. On the side there was a merch table where people bought t-shirts and stickers.

The event was unusual compared to the other events the organization organizes, such as marches, rallies and city council meeting disruptions; however, the message and demand from the organization stayed the same: Fighting for the Portland City Council and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson to revoke the ICE facility permit. The event allowed more people to learn about the organization and take up the demand.

#PortlandOR #OR #ImmigrantRights #PDXCD