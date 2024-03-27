Portland activists blast genocide in Gaza

By Elijah Morton

Portland, OR – On March 24, at 1:30 p.m. three dozen protesters gathered at Couch Park in the Nob Hill neighborhood of Portland to show solidarity with the Palestinian struggle and their opposition to the Zionist occupation.

The event was led by local group Portland for Palestine. This protest was called in response to the attack on the Al-Shifah Hospital.

Mutaz Alshawa, a Palestinian American who has lost family members to Israeli forces, said, “Whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jew, Democrat, Republican or Independent, we are all human and should empathize with the suffering and tragedy occurring in Gaza.”

“As citizens and workers of the world, it is imperative that we challenge and struggle against the U.S. imperial machine, Israel’s number-one accomplice,” said Omar Gil, one of the protest leaders.

After more speeches, the demonstrators marched for two miles through the busy Nob Hill and Goose Hallows neighborhoods. Many people in the neighborhood showed support, including workers, shoppers, drivers and Portland Timbers Major League Soccer supporters.

Holly Brown, a member of PDX for Palestine said, “We must go beyond simply marching in the street to confronting those who profit off of and enable Zionist violence, such as war profiteers.”

#PortlandOR #OR #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #PDXforPalestine