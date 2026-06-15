Police shoot 2 Chicanos in Boyle Heights

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – On the morning of June 11, a Chicano man was shot and killed by the California Highway Patrol. The homicide occurred on a stretch of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights. The freeway closed for several hours. The person who was shot was later reported to be dead. Video of the shooting surfaced online showing a CHP cop with a gun drawn on a man.

Also, on June 9, a Chicano man was also shot in Boyle Heights, this time by LAPD. Video showed the man lying on the ground in need of medical attention after being shot, while the cops were just standing around. This person was finally taken to a hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition. As always with police shootings, little is known as cops delay and withhold releasing information.

Two shootings by police in two days is alarming, especially when LAPD is the most murderous police force in the United States, killing at least 166 people in the period of 2013-2022. LAPD is particularly deadly in Boyle Heights, where LAPD has shot at least 20 people since 2016. In 2016, LAPD shot and killed five Chicanos in Boyle Heights.

Centro CSO, alongside the impacted Chicano families, have been on the frontlines fighting back against police terror. The murder of the man who was shot on June 11 by California Highway Patrol officers is now being investigated by the Attorney General under Assembly Bill 1506, which investigates police shootings of unarmed people.

Centro CSO will continue to keep a close eye on these two shootings and will report any new information they find.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CentroCSO