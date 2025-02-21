Philly rallies for a free Congo

By Kyle Cansler

Philadelphia, PA – On Tuesday, February 18, dozens of Philly activists gathered outside city hall to rally against Rwanda’s escalation of the war against the Democratic Republic of Congo. The evening rally, organized by Free Congo Philly, included the support of groups like Drexel Palestine Coalition, Black Alliance for Peace, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party, the Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism, and others.

The mineral-rich Congo has been subject to U.S. and British-funded aggression and plunder at the hands of the Rwandan government, under the regime of current President Paul Kagame. Today, eastern Congo, a site of the country’s reserve of natural wealth in rare minerals such as gold, coltan and copper is still embroiled in violence from the aftermath of the Second Congo War (1998-2004), particularly at the hands of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, who have led the most recent incursion into Congo. Starting with the capture of the key economic trading city of Mavisi on January 21, M23 has continued to take over Congo’s eastern region, capturing Goma, Bukavu, and more, leaving thousands of dead and displaced Congolese in their wake.

Uniting all the organizations were the demands for Rwanda to leave Congo, and an end to all military aid to Rwanda.

Chants of “Free, free Congo” and “Vive le Congo, vive Lumumba!” attracted the broad attention of those passing by as the crowd marched a circuit around city hall.

Musa Bey, representing the Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism, delivered a fiery speech, calling out the imperialist interests at the heart of the conflict, stating, “This is not just war, it is neocolonialism in its most brutal form. Rwanda has acted as a puppet of global powers that seek to keep Congo weak, divided, and bleeding. The same nations that preach democracy and human rights stand by while Rwanda commits crimes against humanity. The same corporations that profit from Congolese minerals turn a blind eye to the bodies buried beneath the mines.”

As of February 19, M23 forces continue to push deeper into Congolese territory, threatening to take Uvira, another city of strategic importance.

