Philippines: Set ablaze the path of the people's war

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Ang Bayan, the publication of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The entire Party and all revolutionary forces nationwide salute the heroism of the 10 fallen Red commanders who fought the fascist attackers in Toboso, Negros Occidental on April 19. The people mourn the deaths of their beloved children who selflessly gave their entire lives to advance the interests of the oppressed masses in Negros and the entire people’s struggle for genuine freedom and democracy.

They also grieve the death of nine other unarmed individuals, including two children, who were mercilessly killed by the unhinged soldiers of the 79th IB. They include youths from the cities and other countries who went to Toboso to support the peasant and farm worker masses in their struggles to defend their right to land and livelihood.

In solidarity with the loved ones of those killed in Toboso, the people strongly clamor for justice. The memory of the lives of the nation’s best and finest children is forever etched in the consciousness of entire nation.

The broad masses of Negros demonstrated how they love and cherish their fallen Red commanders when hundreds of fellow villagers joined the funeral, defying fascist soldiers’ intimidation. Such a display of affection for the NPA further strengthens the Red commanders’ determination to continue their sacrifices in wholeheartedly serving the broad masses of the people.

The NPA suffered a heavy setback in Toboso. However, this is temporary and one which the masses and the people’s army will overcome by drawing bitter lessons. In memory of the martyrs who fell in Toboso, the NPA’s determination grows even stronger to ceaselessly strive along the shining yet arduous and winding path of revolutionary armed struggle. The NPA is fully resolved to take action to achieve justice for the victims of the Toboso massacre and for the thousands of other victims of the AFP’s fascist suppression in Negros and other parts of the country. From the land nourished by the Toboso martyrs’ blood will spring even more fighters who will rise and take up arms in various guerrilla zones and fronts throughout the country.

Although a dark chapter, the Toboso massacre sheds light on worsening conditions, the ongoing feudal oppression, the state’s fascist violence, and the extreme suffering of the peasant and farm worker masses in Negros, which impel them to rise and wage armed resistance. It further highlights the reasons why the masses must advance the armed revolution to defend against the oppressive ruling classes and their fascist attack dogs.

It further inflames the desire of even more youth, especially rural youth who directly suffer feudal oppression and fascist violence, to join the people’s army and contribute to the people’s struggle for national and social liberation. It also calls on urban intellectual youth to go to the countryside to learn from the masses and join in advancing the people’s war.

The NPA is steadily regaining strength throughout the country. It continues to expand and multiply the number guerrilla zones and areas to carry out mass work and launch tactical offensives. Wherever it expands in the countryside, the Red commanders are warmly welcomed and tightly embraced by the masses who are deeply desirous to defend their interests and rights. They know the NPA is their weapon against their class oppressors and exploiters. They eagerly join the people’s war as village self-defense forces, militias, or soldiers of the people’s army.

Class contradictions in the countryside are extremely sharp. Landlords employ worsening forms of taking away the resources created by peasants. There are widespread cases of land grabbing and eviction of peasants, as well as dispossession of fisherfolk’s fishing grounds. Corporations in mining or plantations of big foreign capitalists and comprador bourgeoisie relentlessly plunder and destroy the environment. The military imposes martial law to crush wherever the masses resist oppression.

For the oppressed masses, armed struggle is just and necessary. They can defend their lives and livelihoods only by arming themselves and fighting.

Revolutionary armed struggle is the primary form of struggle in advancing the protracted people’s war to end the oppressive and exploitative ruling system. Armed struggle advances alongside the various forms of people’s resistance, open and secret, legal and illegal, urban and rural. The people’s war is a peasant war since it mainly focuses on implementing the revolutionary program for land reform.

The people’s war is also a patriotic war aimed at opposing and overthrowing the neocolonial state and the mercenary AFP. It must advance even more now amid the US imperialists’ war preparations and the resultant intense crisis in the Philippines. In collusion with the Marcos puppet regime, the US and its allied imperialist powers’ military forces is turning the entire country into a springboard for imperialist war. They are now paving the way for American monopoly capitalists to take over exclusive control of the country’s land and minerals.

It is become ever clearer to the Filipino people that there is no other path towards salvation from imperialist domination and plunder other than the path of revolutionary armed struggle.

Let us set ablaze the path of the people’s war. Let us amplify the call for young workers, peasants, and intellectuals from the cities, and even overseas, to join the New People’s Army. Let us echo our call for the people to take part in carving the country’s a new history towards a future of freedom and prosperity.

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