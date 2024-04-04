Philippines: Party directs NPA to carry out tactical offensives, frustrate U.S.-Marcos regime’s war of terror

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following Mach 29 statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) today directed the New People’s Army (NPA) to mount tactical offensives that it is capable of winning as it wages a war of active defense to frustrate the brutal campaign of encirclement and suppression being waged by the US-Marcos regime, and shatter the reign of terror of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the countryside.

The Party’s directive was contained in a statement by the Central Committee issued today on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the New People’s Army.

According to the CPP Central Committee, all regional committees of the Party and NPA commands at levels have welcomed the call for rectification movement issued by the Central Committee last December, to correct past errors in order to strengthen the people’s resistance against worsening oppression under the US-Marcos regime.

In fulfilling the directive of mounting tactical offensives, the NPA takes military and political initiative by way of rectifying past errors and overcome the problem of military passivity which resulted from the intertwined problems of conservatism, complacency and self-constriction.

The CPP said the NPA, along with the people’s militias, must carry out all possible kinds of tactical offensives employing all kinds of weapons in the hands of the guerrilla forces and the people, from rocks, machetes, booby traps, rifles and land mines and all sort of weapons that the people can craft.

Units of the NPA and the people’s militias can lay out an ambush against the enemy’s reconnaissance units, perimeter defense or supply lines, attack his isolated outposts, carry out disarming, sniping, demolition, partisan and arrest operations, impose sanctions, mete out justice on counterrevolutionaries and criminal antisocial elements, and so on.

In mounting these tactical offensives, the NPA must aim to seize the enemy’s rifles and war matériel, destroy its supply and communication lines, immobilize their land, air and sea assets, disrupt its plans or blocking its advance, and drawing away its attention from the main direction and plans of the main forces of the NPA.

The CPP underscored that the NPA favors launching basic tactical offensives that weakens the enemy by annihilating its armed forces piece by piece, and takes away its weapons in order that we can arm more recruits and mount even bigger tactical offensives in the future.

