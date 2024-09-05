Philippines: On the ongoing talks

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Julie de Lima, chairperson of the Peace Negotiating Panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Peace Negotiating Panel firmly reiterates its commitment to the resumption of peace negotiations with the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP). Our dedication to achieving a just and lasting peace remains steadfast, as we believe the negotiations present an effective means to address the underlying causes of the civil war.

The ongoing talks between the two delegations are meant to come up with an agreed framework for the negotiations towards forging an agreement that will address the root causes of the armed conflict.

In the past few months, we have observed with concern the mixed and contradictory signals emanating from the GRP. On the one hand, General Eduardo Año stated that peace talks are unlikely to proceed. On the other hand, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are optimistic that the talks would resume. We hope that the GRP can resolve these contradictory views.

The NDFP Peace Negotiating Panel remains open and ready to engage in meaningful discussions that can lead to comprehensive solutions benefitting the Filipino people including addressing key issues of agrarian reform and national industrialization among other substantive socio-economic concerns.

The path to peace is indeed long and arduous, but it is a path that we must tread with unwavering determination, mutual respect and a genuine commitment from both parties if it is to succeed. We look forward to continuing exploratory talks with the GRP and hopeful to resume formal negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace in the Philippines.

#International #Philippines #NDFP