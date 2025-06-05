Philippines: Marcos, Teodoro and Brawner are U.S. proxies

By staff

“It is Marcos, Brawner, and Gilbert Teodoro’s fault why the Philippines is considered a ‘U.S. proxy’ in the ASEAN region,” Marco Valbuena, chief information officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines said. “They act as U.S. puppets, beg for arms and aid from its government, and serve as the number one implementors of the U.S. policy in the region.”

Despite General Romeo Brawner’s repeated denials, he cannot deny that he is a “proxy general” of a “proxy army” currently used by the U.S. to instigate war against China.

“General Brawner and Secretary Teodoro’s reasons that they are not proxies because they are Filipinos are weak and hollow,” said Valbuena. “They are called proxies not because they are Americans, but because they have an American mindset and are used by Americans in the conflict with China.”

“They are like Ukraine President Zelensky, who is a U.S. proxy used in the war against Russia, with U.S.-provided weapons and technology,” Valbuena added. “This is what the AFP is currently doing, heating up tensions in Taiwan.”

“Our neighbors in the ASEAN are not blind to the AFP and its generals’ obsequiousness to the direction and plans of the U.S.,” said Valbuena. “The U.S. uses the Philippines as a dumping ground for troops and weapons as part of war preparations, which causes unrest among our neighbors.”

#International #Philippines #ASEAN #Marcos #AntiWarMovement