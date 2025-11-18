Philippines: Ending the reign of thieves by revolution

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following November 15 statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Zaldy Co is a thief who has amassed wealth from bureaucrat capitalism while holding the reins of the congressional appropriations committee in most of the years since 2016—both under Duterte and Marcos. Like all the lower rung bureaucrat capitalists, Zaldy Co could only have carried out his large-scale plunder of the people’s money since 2016, with the direct authorization from the top of Malacañang—Duterte then, Marcos now.

His “part 1” revelation yesterday—made to protest the prospect of being turned into a sacrificial lamb—that Marcos himself ordered him to insert P100 billion worth of infrastructure projects and unprogrammed appropriations, confirms what the Filipino people have believed all along—that Marcos, himself, is the King of Bureaucrat Capitalists and Lord of Thieves.

His bombshell has sent shockwaves through the ruling Marcos regime. It has further roused the Filipino people already outraged by the massive corruption involving top officials of the Marcos government.

Attempts by Marcos and his supporters to minimize the impacts of Co’s bombshell—by flat denial or calls for him to come home (as if he could not make the revelations and provide the evidence from where he is sitting), are bound to fail to placate the people. They demand that all the corrupt thieves in government be made to account and punished for all their crimes against the people.

Calls for the ouster of Marcos, Sara Duterte and the entire corrupt government are set to reverberate in protest actions across the country, as more and more sectors are convinced that the entire government must go, even as they reject talks of a US-sponsored civilian-military junta or other non-democratic rule.

In the end, it is only by putting an end to the semicolonial and semifeudal system, by waging a thorough-going national democratic revolution and establishing a people’s democratic government, can the Filipino people put a decisive end to the rule of all corrupt officials. Only by overthrowing imperialism, feudalism and bureaucratic capitalism will the reign of thieves be put to a close.

#International #Philippines #CPP