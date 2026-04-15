Philippines: Condemn the U.S. military for use of civilian transport vessels for Balikatan 2026

By Communist Party of the Philippines

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The Communist Party of the Philippines strongly condemns the US military for using civilian vessels and facilities to move and preposition its military vehicles and equipment in Cagayan de Oro, and the subsequent transfer of those vehicles from the city in northern Mindanao to Subic Bay in Zambales using commercial ro-ro ships.

It was reported that the US military brought Humvee military vehicles into the city during the war games conducted last March. Commercial marine vessels were then contracted by the US military to move these vehicles to Luzon to be used in Balikatan exercises scheduled to take place this month.

It is a slap on the face of the people of Cagayan de Oro that war matériel were transported to their city without their knowledge, even after various groups and local government officials expressed sentiments against the presence of US soldiers in their city, who were seen checking in at local hotels.

The transport of American war equipment in the country, and the use of commercial facilities, were done in outright contempt of Philippine sovereignty.

The US military’s use of civilian vehicles deliberately blurs the distinction between civilian and military, which turn civilians and civilian property into military targets. This is a clear violation of the principle of protection of civilians in military conflicts.

The intent of US military is clear. It claims the use of civilian ships is being done at “peacetime” but is clearly a “rehearsal” for wartime, which will expose civilians to acts of reprisal by the US military adversaries.

The Party condemns the 4th ID for colluding with the US military in deceiving the Filipino people, particularly the residents of Cagayan de Oro. It chose to put to risk the people in the city and nearby areas than disobey the orders of their American masters.

It is a gross affront on the patriotic senses of the Filipino people that the country hosts these soldiers who belong to the same military force that carried out the recent brazen attack on sovereign countries, and the killing of thousands of civilians in the month-long bombing of Iran throughout March.

The Filipino people must continue to rise up and resist how the Philippines is being used by the US military as springboard for military aggression around the world.

#Philippines #CPP #International #AntiWarMovement