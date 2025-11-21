Philadelphia protest against U.S intervention in Venezuela

By staff

Philadelphia, PA – On Saturday, November 15, over 100 people gathered at City Hall to denounce the U.S. war moves towards Venezuela. Organized by anti-war and community groups, the event was part of a nationwide week of action responding to the recent U.S. military escalation, missile strikes on maritime vessels in the Caribbean and open calls by the Trump administration for regime change.

The demonstration began with a rally on the north side of City Hall, where speakers highlighted the connection between U.S. militarism abroad and the deepening attacks on working and oppressed people at home. After the speeches, the crowd marched down Market Street, chanting slogans like “U.S. out of Latin America!” and “No more sanctions, no more war!” before gathering again in front of the U.S. Army recruitment center for a second round of speeches.

A member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “We cannot allow Trump to make a grab for another country’s natural resources at the cost of human lives. Freedom Road Socialist Organization says ‘Hands off Venezuela,’ but we know this is about so much more than that. We want the U.S. out of everywhere. No more wars, sanctions or occupations.”

Other speakers drew parallels between the violence targeting Venezuela and the genocide against Palestinians, tying together U.S. support for Israel’s occupation and the broader project of U.S. imperialism. Organizers noted that the same politicians slashing SNAP benefits, raising healthcare costs and deploying ICE agents in mass raids are the ones funding the use of warships, missiles and sanctions abroad.

Represented organizations included Anakbayan, Black Alliance for Peace, Code Pink, Democratic Socialists of America, Free Congo, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, Koreans for Decolonization Penn, Juntos, Workers World Party, and Mobilization4Mumia, among others.

Speakers urged people in Philadelphia to stay engaged and to continue building a strong, disciplined anti-war movement capable of resisting U.S. intervention abroad and repression at home.

“People everywhere are fed up with the endless violence and evil that the United States continues to perpetrate all over the world,” said a member of FRSO, “Here in Philadelphia, we can help build and lead this movement, but we need to act quickly and decisively.”

Saturday’s demonstration made clear that growing numbers of people in the city reject U.S. aggression in Venezuela and demand an immediate end to all sanctions, occupations and military intervention.

