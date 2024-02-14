PFLP: We call to move the battle to the heart of the entity, starting from the West Bank.

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following February 13 statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The escalation of settlers' attacks in the West Bank is carried out by a decision at the highest zionist levels.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed that the escalation of settlers' attacks on our people in various areas of the West Bank, from road blocking and land seizure to burning houses and shooting civilians, coinciding with the Zionist genocide war in Gaza Strip, is carried out by decision from the highest Zionist political levels, and with direct sponsorship from the occupation army.

The Zionist enemy, currently mired in the quagmire of Gaza, is striving to abort any condition of intifada in the West Bank through escalating its crimes and the settlers' crimes, and enhancing settlement, which is considered the main pillar of the Zionist project in Palestine, and the vital artery and fundamental cornerstone feeding its policies and crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Front calls for the need to unite the efforts of the Palestinian people's popular, national, and official components in the West Bank to counter the occupation and confront the settlers' crimes, and to urgently work towards forming popular protection committees to protect villages and cities from settlers' attacks, requiring the participation of the [Palestinian] Authority's Security Forces in this urgent national task, and directing their weapons against the enemy, not suppressing our people.

Moving the battle to the heart of the [Zionist] entity, starting from the West Bank, contributes to expanding the borders of the battle, which works to exhaust the entity militarily, economically, and demographically, plunging it further into its existential crisis and the deep crises created by the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood for it. Thus, the urgent and necessary task now is to ignite the West Bank front to support the resistance in Gaza, which continues to inflict significant human and military losses on the Zionist enemy.

