PFLP: The Security Council's adoption of the U.S. proposed ceasefire in Gaza requires guarantees for implementation

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed that the Security Council's adoption of the US-proposed resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip requires guarantees for its implementation, leading to a permanent cessation of aggression and a comprehensive zionist withdrawal from the strip.

The Front considered that there are general phrases and ambiguous statements in the text of the resolution that need to be clarified in detail to prevent the occupation from resuming aggression under any pretexts.

The Front emphasized that the American stance, hostile to our people and complicit in the zionist genocide war on the Strip, makes any American move suspicious and hostile to our people, necessitating caution.

The Front concluded its statement by stressing that the permanent cessation of aggression, the comprehensive zionist withdrawal from the strip, the return of all displaced people to the areas they were expelled from, reconstruction, breaking the siege, and providing relief to our people without conditions or dictates from the occupation, is the steadfast Palestinian position that it insists on implementing and will not accept manipulation.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Office

June 10, 2024

