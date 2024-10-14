PFLP: The occupation is committing acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing in North Gaza as part of a systematic American-zionist plan

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

For nine consecutive days, the zionist war machine has been carrying out genocidal massacres and ethnic cleansing against our people in North Gaza, particularly in Jabalia Camp. This has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of martyrs, extensive destruction of infrastructure, the blocking of relief supplies, and a starvation war, while preventing fuel from reaching hospitals – threatening the lives of thousands of patients and wounded, as part of a deliberate effort to completely empty northern areas.

North Gaza is facing an extermination war, in which the United States is directly involved through a clear and exposed plan aimed at displacing our people from the northern part of the Strip.

The large-scale zionist campaign on North Gaza, particularly the siege of Jabalia from all directions, confirms that the so-called “Generals’ Plan” is now being actively implemented.

The international community’s silence in the face of the horrors of killing, destruction, starvation, and thirst in North Gaza is direct complicity in these atrocities. This requires a massive global uprising to break this silence and hold accountable all those who support the occupiers, whether through direct backing or justifying their crimes.

The free peoples of the world must bear their moral responsibility and press for an end to these atrocities; this battle is the battle of every person who upholds values of justice and dignity. Abandonin g the Palestinian people is tantamount to active participation in these crimes.

The continued zionist holocaust against our people in North Gaza, and the attempt to destroy the health system and infrastructure, will only be met with greater steadfastness and resistance. All occupation and American plans are destined to fail.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

October 13, 2024

