PFLP: The arrest of the activist Abla Sa’adat is a new crime targeting the steadfastness and struggle of Palestinian women

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) affirmed that the arrest of national activist comrade Abla Sa’adat, wife of the imprisoned Secretary-General and leader comrade Ahmad Sa’adat, constitutes a new zionist crime added to the long list of crimes committed by the occupation against our people.

The Front clarified that this arrest comes as part of a systematic policy targeting leaders of the national and women's movement, as well as their families, in a desperate attempt to deter them from continuing their struggle against the occupation.

The Front pointed out that targeting the activist Sa’adat, who has always suffered from the bitterness of imprisonment and who represents a symbol of steadfastness and struggle alongside her companion, comrade Abu Ghassan, the Secretary-General, and a group of activists, falls within a scheme aimed at targeting Palestinian leadership, particularly Palestinian women who have always been at the forefront of the national movement.

The Front emphasized that such crimes will not weaken the determination of our people nor affect the will of the fighters who continue their resistance despite all of the occupation’s failed attempts to break them. Moreover, it will not weaken the resolve of national activist Abla Sa’adat or undermine the advanced revolutionary model represented by leader Ahmad Sa’adat.

The Front added that this arrest highlights the criminal policies of the occupation towards Palestinian women, who are continuously subjected to abuse and imprisonment, as is happening with the activist comrade Khalida Jarrar, who remains in solitary confinement and is subjected to further abuse and repression. The Front noted that these crimes aim to undermine the role of women in the national movement.

The Front called for escalating all forms of support and solidarity with the female and male prisoners to continue pressuring the occupation to stop its repressive policies and crimes against the prisoners. This escalation requires expanding international efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the prisoners and prosecuting the zionist jailers for their crimes against them.

