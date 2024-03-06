PFLP: Statements of the American vice president reflect hypocrisy of the American administration and attempt to numb American public opinion

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following March 1 statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The statements made by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris, yesterday about Gaza and her lamentation over the catastrophic humanitarian situation there, reflect the hypocrisy of the American administration, and its attempts to numb the American public opinion regarding the ongoing Zionist genocide in Gaza, and the direct American involvement in it.

The Front emphasized that the whole world knows perfectly well that the American administration is a major reason for the unprecedented humanitarian disaster and the starvation war against our people in the [Gaza] Strip, as it participates with the Zionist entity in the aggression, supports it with various types of weapons that bomb the Strip, mobilizes all its capabilities in defense of the Zionist entity, and has prevented the Security Council from making a decision to stop the firing three times. It is the only one capable of forcing the occupation to stop the aggression, yet it insists on participating in the bombing, slaughtering, starving, and besieging the people of Gaza.

The Front added that the American administration uses the policy of weeping, deception, and lies in an attempt to influence the American voter amidst continuous pressure on the American administration by activities, protests, and unprecedented mass demonstrations that spread across American city squares, besieged the White House and the homes of American officials, denouncing the American administration's participation in its war on the Strip, and attempts from the American administration to improve the electoral situation for the war criminal Biden after his significant decline according to American opinion polls due to the stance on Gaza.

The Front concluded its statement by calling for the continuation of mass demonstrations and protests across America to expose the ugly face of the American administration and punish it for its participation in the genocide on the Strip, and to pressure it to end the humanitarian disaster in the sector and stop the aggression.

#International #Palestine #AntiWarMovement #PFLP #Statement