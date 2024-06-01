PFLP: Our people, with all their forces and components, are united in demanding the cessation of aggression

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network’s Telegram channel.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed that our people, with all their forces and components, are united in demanding the cessation of aggression and that no deal or proposal has any value if it assumes the continuation of the genocide war or maneuvers to allow the occupation to continue its crimes. The resistance forces are entrusted with the demands of our people.

The Popular Front emphasized that US President Joe Biden is a main partner in the aggression, genocide war, and war crimes against our people, and cannot be trusted in what he offers. He cannot be considered a mediator as he is a principal party in the war against our people.

The Front stated that the position on any proposal or negotiation path depends on its content regarding a complete cessation of aggression against our people, the withdrawal of the occupation, the lifting of the siege, and reconstruction.

The Front called on all concerned parties, including governments and mediators, to pressure the American administration, and stressed its demand for all forces in solidarity with our people to escalate the struggle and protest against the forces of aggression, primarily the United States of America.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

June 1, 2024

#International #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #PFLP #Statement