PFLP: our people and resistance are united in rejecting participation in a negotiation charade to cover up the genocidal war

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The Popular Front clarifies that all discussions about U.S. efforts to pressure the occupation into agreeing to a ceasefire are merely a new maneuver and deception by the U.S. administration to cover up the aggression and ensure the continuation of the genocidal war against our people, especially in light of its ongoing false accusations against our people and their resistance, as well as its direct military support and armament of the occupation.

In light of this, the Front emphasizes the following regarding any new negotiation initiatives:

- The Front affirms that the resistance's commitment to responding to all mediator initiatives has been driven by a desire to alleviate suffering and stop the crimes and massacres of the occupation against our people. However, using these negotiations as a tool to cover up and sustain the genocidal war turns them into an instrument of war and aggression against our people.

- The Front stresses that what is required now from the mediators is the complete cessation of the occupation's crimes and its war against our people before any negotiations begin. These negotiations are used by the occupier as a cover for the massacres, and it is inconceivable to hold any negotiations while the occupation's crimes against our people in shelters, schools, displacement camps, and hospitals continue.

- These negotiations are meaningless as long as the government of aggression and war criminals has not given a clear and public approval to the proposal that was originally presented by them and adopted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

- The Front emphasizes that opening the door to new negotiations, or even discussing new or old terms from the war criminals in the occupation government, is categorically rejected. We will not put the necks of our people at the mercy of maneuvers and charades played by Benjamin Netanyahu and his government with American and international cover. What is needed is an executive plan to stop the aggression and an international decision that guarantees this plan.

- The Front reaffirms the unity of our people and their resistance in facing the occupier's aggression and its allies, as well as their maneuvers under the guise of negotiations, and has full confidence in the resistance's ability to defend the rights of our people and uphold their legitimate demands.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Office

August 12, 2024

