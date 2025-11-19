PFLP on the UN Security Council’s decision on the Gaza Strip

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

“We affirm our absolute rejection of the UN Security Council’s decision on the Gaza Strip, considering it an attempt to impose guardianship through the so-called “Peace Council,” which has been granted transitional and sovereign authorities that reproduce the occupation in a new form, sideline the Palestinian role, and strip the UN of its mandate.

The resolution ties the withdrawal of the occupation and the end of the war to the occupation’s own conditions, restricts reconstruction and aid according to its will, deepens the separation between the West Bank and Gaza, and targets UNRWA’s role and responsibility toward Palestinian refugees — the last remaining sign of international commitment to their cause.

Any framework that ignores national will or grants the occupation or the United States authority over Gaza’s future is neither binding on our people nor implementable. Gaza’s administration must be purely Palestinian, and any international force must operate under a clear UN mandate with the exclusive mission of protecting civilians, ensuring separation, and securing humanitarian corridors.

We reject the clauses related to disarmament and condemn labeling the resistance as terrorism, as this empties our people’s legitimate right to self-defense and transforms the international force from one of protection and separation into an offensive force that grants the occupation cover to continue its policies.

We warn that leaving the resolution without amendments or binding guarantees provides the occupation with cover to resume its aggression through new means. We call on mediators and guarantors to act urgently to prevent its exploitation and to stop any attempt to bypass our people’s rights to liberation and self-determination.

Our people, who have offered continuous sacrifices, will not accept any framework that infringes on their sovereignty and will continue their struggle until they secure full freedom on their land.”

