PFLP on ceasefire agreement

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The ceasefire agreement is a first step toward ending the genocide, and the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance broke the zionist war machine and imposed the agreement.

The achievement of a ceasefire agreement and the start of implementing its first phase is considered an important accomplishment and a first step on a long road toward ending the suffering of our people. The time has come for the genocide to stop. This is the fruit of the legendary steadfastness demonstrated by Gaza and our Palestinian people, the immense sacrifices of the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners, and the resilience of the valiant resistance that confronted the aggression until the last moment.

We extend a salute of pride and honor to our people in the homeland and the diaspora, and to our martyrs, wounded, prisoners, and missing persons, who embodied the finest examples of sacrifice and steadfastness. Our people have endured what no other people have endured, and despite the destruction, massacres, and starvation, the occupation failed to achieve its goals and reaped nothing but disappointment, shame, and isolation.

Since the start of the aggression until the moment the agreement was signed, the Front has continued its efforts without pause, coordinating with all Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic forces, in order to reach this moment when the zionist war machine stops. The Front will remain alongside our people during this difficult and pivotal stage of their history, continuing its role in supporting their steadfastness and struggle until their national goals are achieved.

We highly value the efforts of the brothers in Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and all other Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the positions and actions of the free nations and peoples of the world who rejected the continuation of the massacres and sought to stop them, whose efforts contributed to reaching this agreement. We particularly appreciate Egypt's firm stance rejecting displacement and supporting the steadfastness of our people on their land.

The current agreement broke the zionist 'noes' and goals. It is the possible option under the current circumstances, and its success is linked to the occupation's commitment and clear American guarantees that prevent procrastination. Our goal now is to continue working to end the war of genocide definitively, achieve a comprehensive withdrawal from the Strip, break the siege, and end the suffering of our people.

We are working with all factions, under Egyptian auspices, toward a comprehensive national dialogue that opens a new horizon for building a unified strategy based on the constants and historical rights of our people to confront the next stage, and to rebuild our national institutions on the basis of partnership to face all challenges.

We reject foreign guardianship and affirm that the administration of Gaza must be purely Palestinian, with Arab and international participation in reconstruction and recovery.

The world today stands by us and supports our right to freedom and self-determination. Global action and the pursuit of the occupation and its leaders must continue even after reaching a ceasefire agreement, so that Palestine remains alive in the conscience of the world until the occupation is removed.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Information Department

October 9, 2025

