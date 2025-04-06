PFLP: Execution of paramedics in Rafah is a documented war crime

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The Execution of Paramedics in Rafah is a Documented War Crime that Exposes the Brutality of the Occupation and Reveals U.S. Complicity and Global Silence

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine holds the U.S. administration and the international community, including all its human rights, humanitarian, and medical institutions, fully responsible for the documented execution crime captured in a video filmed by one of the martyrs. The footage reveals the deliberate targeting by the occupation of paramedics and civil defense teams in Rafah.

This video clearly proves the criminal nature of the occupation and exposes blatant international complicity that amounts to direct partnership in the genocide being committed against our people.

The footage, found on the phone of martyr Rifaat Ridwan, clearly shows that they were working among ambulances bearing bright and clear humanitarian markings—yet they were deliberately targeted in cold blood, in a war crime that proves the occupation does not differentiate between a medic, a civilian, or a resistance fighter.

The occupation’s usual attempts to justify its crimes with flimsy “security” pretexts collapse in the face of this shocking documentation. It adds to thousands of verified eyewitness testimonies and reveals the extent of war crimes, genocide, and ethnic cleansing being perpetrated against our people.

We call on the free people of the world—nations, institutions, solidarity movements, and boycott campaigns—to take urgent action to break the wall of silence, escalate protests, uprisings, and civil disobedience against the occupation and its supporters, in defense of our people, in support of Palestinian rights, and in preservation of human dignity everywhere.

#International #Palestine #PFLP #Statement #AntiWarMovement