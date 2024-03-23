PFLP denounces the pursuit and arrest of activists by some Arab regimes on the grounds of their mobilization for Gaza

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following March 1 statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine denounced the actions of some Arab governments, especially in Morocco and Jordan, for pursuing, arresting, and prosecuting a number of political and human rights activists leading the popular mobilization in support of Gaza and condemning the ongoing zionist genocide, rejecting normalization, and protesting against these governments' weak positions on the aggression.

The Front considered these arrests, pursuits, and trials as a reward for the occupation for its crimes against the Strip, striking at the core of the overwhelming Arab popular situation that rejects aggression and normalization, and is angered by the official positions of these governments, some of which align with American and Western positions that support and partake in the aggression.

The Front added that some official Arab regimes are desperately trying to impose a policy of intimidation and pressure on activists to abort any Arab popular mobilization pressuring on the ground in support of Palestine, as they see in this mobilization a threat to the stability of their rule.

The Front called on parties, forces, unions, and the Arab popular movement to increase pressure on Arab governments to adopt clear and serious positions that rise to the level of the zionist genocide in the Strip, and to push for stopping all forms of normalization with the zionist entity, and to expand the campaign of boycotting American and Western goods in the region.

The Front urged official Arab governments to stop this policy and ensure the right to peaceful protest, to stop pursuing activists who initiate demonstrations for Palestine, emphasizing that all forms of pursuit and arrest on the grounds of supporting Gaza and Palestine are doomed to fail and will only increase the Arab peoples' attachment to the just cause of Palestine.

#Palestine #International #PFLP #Statement