PFLP condemns U.S. House of Representatives for expanding the definition of “anti-Semitism”

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The US House of Representatives’ vote in favor of expanding the definition of “anti-Semitism” is an attempt to thwart the university intifada and legislate the policy of repression and abuse of students.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine confirmed that the U.S. House of Representatives' vote in favor of expanding the definition of “anti-Semitism” is an attempt to thwart the university intifada and to legalize a policy of repression and abuse against students and others in society. This law is being transformed into a tool to strike against all forms of solidarity with Palestine and to suppress any criticism of zionist practices and policies within American society.

The Front emphasized that the House of Representatives' vote on this law, which still requires approval from the Senate, is a deceptive manipulation of American laws, aimed at restricting freedom of expression and the right to protest, which are guaranteed by American laws. It accuses any movement opposing the crimes of the occupation or investments and relations with institutions of the entity as anti-Semitic, in an effort to quell all pro-Palestinian advocacy and prevent the expansion of the student intifada.

The Front considers this decision part of discriminatory policies and double standards that the administration and American institutions employ regarding the rights of the Palestinian people. While peaceful protests protected by American laws are accused of being anti-Semitic, America turns a blind eye to zionist crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people. The terminology is consistently mixed up, accusing legitimate Palestinian resistance of “terrorism” and zionist crimes as “legitimate self-defense.”

The Front affirmed that the adoption of this resolution will widen the gap between the young American generation, which is beginning to see things clearly unfold, and the older American generation that does not want to leave its spiritual merging with the criminal zionist entity, calling for resistance against this law and all forms of usurpation of American societal rights in favor of the zionist entity.

The Front concluded its statement by affirming that the adoption of this law will not stop the widespread movement within American society against the zionist entity and American policies. Rather, it will increase the exposure of the true nature of the American entity and its false democracy.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

