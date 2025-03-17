PFLP condemns U.S. aggression towards Yemen

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The Popular Front condemns the brutal American aggression against Yemen and emphasizes that Yemen will remain a thorn in the eye of the aggressors.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine strongly condemns the extensive American aggression against Yemen and stresses that this crime is an extension of the war crimes and genocide that imperialism and Zionism have committed against the Arab people.

We express our full solidarity with the brotherly people of Yemen, extend our condolences for the martyrs killed in this unjust aggression, wish speedy recovery for our injured heroes, and emphasize that the blood of the martyrs will be the guiding light of perseverance and resistance, and will not be in vain. Instead, it will strengthen Yemen's resolve to confront the aggression.

This brutal aggression will not succeed in breaking the will of the free people of Yemen, who, despite the siege and the aggressions they face, have never hesitated in their support for Palestine and embrace of Gaza.

Anyone who supports Yemen supports Palestine and the Arab people's right to confront colonial and hegemonic projects.

We emphasize that Yemen, which stands at the forefront of defending the dignity of the Arabs, will not be defeated, will not raise the white flag, and will remain a thorn in the sides of the aggressors.

We call on the masses and the free people of the world to take to the streets in support of Yemen, condemn this brutal aggression, and emphasize that resistance is the only inevitable option to neutralize the aggressive plans, and that the will of the people cannot be broken by planes and missiles.

Long live steadfast Yemen! Victory to resistance!

Shame on the American and Zionist aggressors and their agents!

