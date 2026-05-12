Orlando takes the fight for police accountability to city hall

By staff

Orlando, FL – An hour before the Orlando City Commission meeting, community organizers rallied outside City Hall to put police accountability back on the agenda. Activists and community members toughed it out in the heat. They crowded around a banner that read, “Say their names” and held “Bring back the Civilian Review Board” signs.

The action was called for by Orlando Against Police Crimes (OAPC), a local grassroots group that fights for justice for the victims of police violence. OAPC is advocating for the return of a civilian review board (CRB) as a step towards justice, accountability and community control over the police.

OAPC organizer Richard Thomas addressed the crowd, “in 2024, the Civilian Police Review Board was dismantled and in the years following there has been an immediate surge in police brutality and community victims.” Thomas went on to describe how that hasty decision was made unnecessarily after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed HB 601, a law designed to intimidate local governments into abandoning civilian oversight of the police.

Longtime community activist Lawanna Gelzer spoke passionately about the right of the community to have real oversight and accountability. Speaking about the long struggle against police crimes in Orlando, she said, “The city council is now debating ICE’s role in the community, but for years they have been acting like ICE in our community!”

Organizer Cassia Laham directed her comments at Mayor Buddy Dyer. “Right now, when the police kill a community member, the media repeats their false narrative, the FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] whitewashes the investigation, and everything is swept under the rug. The CRB can give families a voice. You have the power to bring it back.” Laham also referred to an ACLU study about the decision to abandon civilian review boards across Florida. It concluded that HB 601 cannot in fact prevent cities from establishing review boards. There are currently two ways that a new CRB could be created in Orlando: through a ballot referendum or mayoral decree.

As the action drew to a close, emcee Edmund Anglero led the crowd in chants of “Justice for Kaleb Williams,” a 20-year-old local tattoo artist who was killed in November by OPD in a botched SWAT raid. Standing alongside Williams’ family, it was a powerful reminder to all in attendance of exactly why the fight for justice must go on.

Afterward, the group attended the city commission meeting and participated in public comment. OAPC organizers vowed to continue their campaign to bring back the CRB. This may have been the first time that some commissioners heard about the fight for police accountability, but it will not be the last.

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