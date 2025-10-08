Orlando stands with Palestine on October 7

By staff

Orlando, FL – 50 Palestine solidarity activists rallied October 7, to commemorate two years of both genocide and resistance. Progressive groups came together in front of Orlando’s federal courthouse on Tuesday evening to condemn the U.S. government’s ongoing support for Israeli crimes.

Attendees raised Palestinian flags high and marched around the federal building. Chants of “Viva viva Palestina!” and “Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!” drowned out the complaints of a lone pro-Israel disruptor.

In a powerful speech, Marcus Polzer, an organizer with Students for Democratic Society stated, “When we speak about October 7th, we must speak with historical clarity. Resistance to oppression is not born in a vacuum. It is the inevitable consequence of decades of suffocation, humiliation and torture. It is the sound of a people who have been pushed against the sea, finally pushing back.”

The protest was called by Freedom Road Socialist Organization – Orlando and organized in collaboration with Orlando 50501, Space Coast DSA, the Florida Palestine Network, UCF Students for a Democratic Society, YDSA, Orlando for Peace, and Veterans Against the War Machine.

