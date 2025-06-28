Orlando rallies behind pro-Palestine student activist

By Grisha Glozman

Orlando, FL – On Sunday, June 22, 15 community members rallied behind a local student activist, Chris Gibson. Gibson had been charged by the Orlando Police Department with “battery on a police officer,” a felony they allege occurred when he participated in a pro-Palestine rally on October 7, 2024.

Among the outcry of support for Gibson, nearly a dozen bystanders approached the attendees, as the crowd chanted, “Drop the charges on Chris now.” Several noted that they were curious specifically because the Orlando City police officers who were nearby claimed to them that Chris had “pummeled an elderly security guard.”

Several speakers showed their vocal support for Gibson, from his own UCF Students for a Democratic Society (UCF-SDS), Orlando Against Police Crimes, UCF Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Orlando 50501.

The first to speak was Marcus Polzer, a leading organizer with UCF-SDS. He recounted why Gibson had protested in the first place, and the political motives behind his arrest, stating he was arrested, “for daring to protest the city of Orlando’s continued support of the Israeli occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people.” A sentiment expressed by Polzer and seemingly shared by many of the attendees of the rally, was that “he is an example of the courage we must all emulate.”

Another speaker at the rally was Amanda Green, with Orlando Against Police Crimes, who turned around to face the nearby officers, to yell “cowards.”

The final speaker was Chris Gibson himself, who began by thanking his community for the months of continued and vocal support and struggle on his behalf.

While all previous speakers had taken very serious and sometimes defiant tones, Gibson’s speech was light-hearted with an aura of positivity and hopefulness. Even through this seemingly cheery demeanor, he emphasized how “Police don’t like it when you refuse to back down from them,” to which the crowd responded “Shame!”

By the end of the event, many stayed around to talk with Chris, showing support for his case and offering continued support in the time to come. The rally ended with chants, notably repetitions of “student power” and “community power.”

#OrlandoFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine