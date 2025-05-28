Orlando: Protest marks anniversary of George Floyd murder

By staff

Orlando, FL – On May 25, tropical showers did not stop Orlando Against Police Crimes (OAPC) from raining down condemnation on both local killer cops and President Trump’s latest executive order on policing. 30 people gathered at Lake Eola as part of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression’s (NAARPR) call to action on the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin.

Organizations like UCF Students for a Democratic Society, Orlando for Peace, Veterans Against the Machine and 50501 Orlando united with OAPC to slam the Trump administration’s latest attempt to undo all restraints put on police departments after the George Floyd rebellion.

Several organizers spoke out about the many local examples of police killings, including the Derek Diaz, who was killed by Orlando cases of Luis Lopez – an Orlando man who was killed by police in his home in February – and police in 2023 while sitting in his car.

OAPC organizer, Tony Renzetti, remarked that Trump’s executive order would further embolden racist police in Orlando, stating, “This executive order means more death and repression, and less accountability. I can’t imagine what an ‘unleashed’ police force looks like when they are currently routinely murdering members of our Orlando community in cold blood.”

