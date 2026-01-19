Orlando; Marching against police crimes for MLK Day

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Saturday, January 17, dozens of organizations joined a parade in downtown Orlando to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While the parade included local police, one of the organizations that marched in the parade wanted to send a clear message to the police, the city and county governments to hold police accountable, jail killer cops, and reinstitute a civilian police review board.

Orlando Against Police Crimes (OAPC) is a local, grassroots organization in central Florida that fights for justice for victims of police crimes and political repression. Activists in the group have worked to support the families of those killed by police and demand State Attorney Monique Worrell press charges against cops who kill community members.

“The police were not friends of Martin Luther King, of Black people on general, or of the Civil Rights movement! Why not babe the parade led by the Klan?” said OAPC organizer David Porter. “The police have not changed. And it's an insult to have them leading this parade!”

For the parade, members of OAPC marched with large posters that served as memorials for those recently killed by Orange County Sheriff's Office and OPD. The names and faces on posters and moving billboard were of Luis Lopez, Tyrone Bartley, Kaleb Williams, Juan Silva, Ronald Greene, Salaythis Melvin, Clarence Lake and Karvas Gamble, Jr., all of whom were killed by police.

