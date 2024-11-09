Orlando marches against Trump

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Wednesday, November 6, more than 40 community members, students and activists rallied at the George C. Young Federal Court House to protest Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election. The rally was organized by the Orlando District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Chants of “Racist, sexist, anti-gay, Donald Trump go away!” and “Free, free Palestine!” echoed through the busy downtown Orlando streets underneath Interstate 4.

Introducing the rally, Jacob Muldoon, district organizer for FRSO Orlando, stated, “We are here today to protest the election of Trump and to demand a broad people’s agenda; one that protects women and reproductive rights, one that fights back against the racists and reactionaries, and one that stands with Palestine!”

Many speakers also emphasized the importance of continuing to organize against the genocide in Palestine as Trump returns to power in the White House. “We must continue to demand our cities, institutions, and universities disclose and divest from Israel's genocide. We must continue to organize and build up the anti-genocide movement!” stated Marcus Polzer, a member of UCF Students for a Democratic Society.

The rally closed out with a call for unity between the various progressive people's organizations across Orlando against the racist, backwards and reactionary Trump agenda. FRSO Orlando also called on those not yet involved in the people's movement to join an organization fighting for justice and liberation.

The protest was co-sponsored by local organizations including the New Era Young Lords, UCF Students for a Democratic Society, UCF Divestment Coalition, Central Florida Students for Justice in Palestine, and others.

#OrlandoFL #FL #PeoplesStruggles #Trump