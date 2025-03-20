Orlando, FL: Vigil held for Luis Lopez

By Anthony Renzetti

Orlando, FL – On March 16, over 50 people gathered at Lake Ellenor Park to celebrate the life of Luis Lopez and to demand justice for his murder. Attendees watched Lopez’s team win their soccer match before gathering for a vigil and press conference.

Luis Lopez was murdered by the Orange County officers in his own home on February 8. The police were called by a neighbor and friend Loida Zunun during a reported home invasion. Officers Alex Duran and Paul Ortiz arrived on the scene and shot Luis through a window while yelling “drop the knife.”

“We have come here to this exact place today, to remember the life of Luis Lopez because this is where he spent so much of his time, and by all accounts he should be here today,” said Cassia Laham. The local community gathered wearing shirts that read “Justice for Luis Lopez.” A number of speeches were given by various members of the community, including Luis’ friends and teammates.

Edmund Anglero, a member of Orlando Against Police Crimes, stated, “Now that the names of the officers and the bodycam footage have been released, we call on State Attorney Monique Worrell to press charges against the officers who killed Luis: Alex Duran and Paul Ortiz.”

In a letter to State Attorney Worrell, Orlando Against Police Crimes demands justice, stating, “While steps towards transparency have been made with the releasing of the names and bodycam videos of the officers responsible for Luis’ killing, there is yet to be any form of accountability. Orlando Against Police Crimes, in unison with friends and loved ones close to Luis, and the broader community call on you to charge officers Alex Duran and Paul Ortiz with murder. We demand that you stand with the community in our calls for justice and accountability!”

#OrlandoFL #FL #InJusticeSystem