Orlando, FL press conference blasts felony charges against pro-Palestine student

By staff

Orlando, FL – On Tuesday, April 8, Orlando Against Police Crimes and UCF Students for a Democratic Society held a press conference in support of Chris Gibson, a pro-Palestine student activist and member of UCF SDS who is facing felony charges for protesting Israel’s genocide against Palestine. Gibson was arrested and brutalized by Orlando Police Department officers outside of City Hall on October 7, 2024.

The state had a deadline of 180 days to file the charges and waited until the very last day to file them, demonstrating the bogus and targeted nature of these charges. The University of Central Florida suspended Chris and banned him from campus entirely, months after his arrest at City Hall and well before the charges were filed.

Gibson’s alleged offenses include battery on a security officer and resisting without violence.

Marcus Polzer, member of UCF SDS, stated, “Chris Gibson did nothing wrong when he protested against our state’s support of Israeli genocide. In fact, the only individuals who should be facing charges are the Orlando police officers who cracked down pro-Palestinian protesters and attempted to lock the doors to Orlando City Hall while a public city council meeting was taking place.”

Highlighting the political nature of the charges, Tony Renzetti, a member of Orlando Against Police Crimes stated, “Tactics like these are used to target outspoken individuals with the intention to repress free speech and assembly. We will not let them scare us into submission.”

Chris Gibson delivered the closing remarks, saying, “Having the community behind me like this is what makes it possible for me to get up here and speak at events like this, to explain the full impact of these events on me and my family. These charges are completely false, fly in the face of all evidence, and yet I'm still suspended from school, isolated from my friends, unable to remain part of student life and the Orlando community.”

Gibson added, “But through it all, I refuse – we refuse – to stop the struggle, to stop fighting for life and human decency. Because we're people with conscience, with the drive to stand up for what's right, and the courage to keep fighting no matter who tries to stop us.”

Orlando Against Police Crimes and UCF Students for a Democratic Society call on all progressive forces to unite and mobilize for Chris’ first appearance, which is set for April 30.

