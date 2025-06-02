Orlando, FL: Family and community demands justice for Tyrone Bartley

By Anthony Renzetti

Orlando, FL – On May 25, family, loved ones, and the community of gathered for a press conference to demand justice for Tyrone Bartley – a 32 year old who was shot and killed in his own home by Orange County deputies during a botched SWAT raid on the afternoon of May 16.

The press conference, organized by Orlando Against Police Crimes, sought to correct the police narrative and hear directly from the family and other tenants of the house.

The raid and subsequent death of Tyrone Bartley comes after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call on May 3 pertaining to another tenant of this rooming house. During this call, they found firearms and drugs, arresting two individuals unrelated to Bartley. Apparently, these findings were used to justify a further search of the premises because the deputies then sought a warrant and executed a SWAT raid. The police statement says that Bartley reached behind a door and this justifies his murder. The police stated they later found a rifle behind the door.

As is often the case with police shootings, the news and statements from the police seemed to differ with the facts and also leave out a few key details while exaggerating the wrongdoing of the victim.

Deputies had a warrant to search the residence of an entirely different tenant, according to Shereen Bartley, the sister of the victim, who said, “Every bedroom is like a different apartment. If they were in here on the third, they already knew that everybody was in their individual rooms. This is not a one-family dwelling.”

The partner of the victim stated that the rifle that was found is normally stored in a rifle case in the closet and would not have been behind the door. Tyrone Bartley was a lawful gun owner and the rifle he legally owned is being used to justify his murder. The first news report about the incident also included information about a 2017 arrest to try to paint Bartley as a criminal.

Recognizing the attempt to slander him, Brittani Jackson, the partner of Tyrone Bartley said, “Please take accountability. Instead of painting this amazing man out to be the bad guy, just tell the truth and admit you made a mistake.”

Edmund Anglero, a member of Orlando Against Police Crimes, ended his statement by highlighting the nature of police terror when they commit crimes like these, saying “The fear of having your door kicked in for something you didn’t do because some guy in your apartment might’ve gotten in trouble with the law. People shouldn’t have to live in fear of those we are told are protecting and serving.”

The family and loved ones of Tyrone Bartley join Orlando Against Police Crimes in calling for

Justice for Tyrone Bartley; release the bodycam footage now; name and charge the killer cops, and community control of the police.

#OrlandoFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #KillerCops #OAPC #Featured