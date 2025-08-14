Orlando event on FRSO’s political program

By staff

Orlando, FL – On August 12, the Orlando District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization held a presentation and discussion on the organization’s political program. The topics covered included a brief introduction of FRSO, its analysis of class in the United States, the organization’s strategy for revolution, and how it organizes to build the people’s struggles to fight for revolutionary change.

Cassia Laham, who has been organizing with Freedom Road for 13 years, introduced the event. “We in Freedom Road aren’t about just reading theory or getting lost in debate on this or that issue; we’re about putting the science of revolution into practice in order to end this rotten system of exploitation and oppression,” said Laham.

Jacob Muldoon, the district organizer for FRSO Orlando, led the main presentation. Throughout the presentation, he paused and asked the audience for input on questions such as “What is the definition of class?” and “What are some different strategies to make change?”

Muldoon emphasized the FRSO’s program is not a set of policies for how the country should be governed after the revolution, nor was it written by a select group of academics and intellectuals. Rather, the contents of the political program are a result of FRSO’s collective efforts of applying Marxism-Leninism to the day-to-day struggles its members are building and leading across the country.

“Our basic strategy for revolution is building a united front against monopoly capitalism, under the leadership of the working class and its political party, with a strategic alliance between the multinational working class and oppressed nationalities at the core of this united front,” stated Muldoon.

The event was held at the Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar, a venue which has become a hub for the local leftist and artist community. FRSO Orlando’s next event will be a report-back from the People’s Republic of China, hosted by central committee member Sydney Loving on September 2. Time and location to be determined. Visit @frso_orlando on Instagram for more information.

