Orlando Against Police Crimes condemns killing of Luis Lopez

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement by Orlando Against Police Crimes.

Orlando Against Police Crimes strongly condemns the murder of 24-year old Luis Lopez by Orange County deputies on the night of Saturday, February 8th in the Pine Castle neighborhood.

Officers arrived following reports of a burglarized home. In a statement to WFTV, a close friend of Lopez, Loida Zunun, said “Some guy was trying to get in his house, and he called my mom,” Zunun said. “He was scared, and he told us, hey, there’s somebody trying to come inside my house.”

Upon arrival, officers found Lopez defending himself with a knife. The deputies fired on Lopez and he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The two deputies who reported to the scene, including the killer cop remain on paid administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently investigating the case and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own investigation upon its completion. However, due to the weakening and elimination of already-toothless review boards resulting from Republican-backed legislation like House Bill 601, there lacks a vehicle for independent civilian review and genuine accountability.

“He was just protecting himself. I don’t see another way. He asked for help, and we were trying to help him. He didn’t deserve this,” stated Zunun.

Orlando Against Police Crimes will be mobilizing to the upcoming Orange County Sheriff's Office Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) on February 13 to demand justice for Luis Lopez. The family is raising funds for funeral expenses to bring Luis back to his home country of Mexico, you can donate by clicking here.

Justice for Luis Lopez!

Jail the killer cops!

Community control now!

#OrlandoFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #KillerCops #OAPC