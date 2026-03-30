Organizer arrested, over 5000 gather as police attempt to repress Tallahassee No Kings rally

By Juniper Curtis

Tallahassee, FL – On March 28, over 5000 people gathered at the Florida Capitol for the third No Kings protest to stand against Trump. Under the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump banner, local organizations led the protest against Trump’s racist and reactionary agenda before taking to the streets and marching around the capitol. In addition to speaking out against Trump, those in attendance demanded an end to attacks on immigrants, police violence and the war on Iran.

Speakers connected to local issues like 287(g), an agreement allowing Florida law enforcement officers to act as immigration police and detain immigrants, while rally attendees held signs like “Immigrants are welcome here” and “ICE out now.” Four law enforcement departments signed 287(g) agreements even though they were not required to do so: Florida State University Police Department, Tallahassee State College Police Department, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Police Department and Tallahassee Police Department. The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance (TIRA) has been attending city commission meetings in recent months to demand that the city rescind its 287(g) agreement between ICE and TPD.

Speaking for TIRA on why policies like 287(g) must be eliminated, Sara Millan said, “What nation are you keeping safe? What community are you possibly keeping safe that requires you to seize innocents in their jobs, in their schools, in their homes, and eliminate them like animals?”

Regina Joseph from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “The United States uses our tax dollars to kill innocent people all around the world. Just last month, the U.S. bombed an all-girls school in Iran, killing over 180 children. So far, the United States has spent over $20 billion to wage war on Iran. We cannot stand by while lives are destroyed for profit and power.”

After the first set of speeches, organizers gathered the crowd to march around the capitol complex. Immediately, the march was disrupted by violent officers with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Along Pensacola Street near the capitol, where there is no sidewalk to march on, the marchers stepped onto the street, which was already closed to cars by police for the Springtime Tallahassee festival earlier in the day. Despite the road being entirely empty, FDLE officers swooped in and arrested head marshal Sadie Carlson for “obstructing a highway” and “resisting without violence.”

March attendees swarmed FDLE, shouting “Shame!” and “Let her go!” As protesters demanded her release, FDLE officers escorted Carlson into the Florida Capitol building. The protesters were not deterred and continued to demand Carlson’s freedom. Organizers and attendees immediately sprang into action, flooding the lines of the Leon County Detention Facility. Quickly after, the Tallahassee Coalition Against Trump called on attendees to mobilize outside the jail.

At the detention facility, more than 50 people began chanting “Free Sadie!” and “Protesting is not a crime!”

Speaking to the crowd, Delilah Pierre, president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, said, “The officers are lying when they say they can’t release her faster! They are lying about the charges! They are lying that she can’t have a lawyer! We’re going to stay here until Sadie is released, and we’re going to fight to get these made-up charges dropped!” Her words were proven true when, after less than four hours, Carlson was released thanks to the community rallying behind her.

Speaking on the mistreatment she faced and the absurdity of her arrest, Carlson, a transgender woman, said, “They didn’t get me any food. They groped my [breasts] and put me in the men’s facility. I think it’s crazy I got arrested today and Donald Trump, with all the crimes he’s committed, where is he? He’s killed innocent people in Iran and in Palestine, immigrants here. He’s a rapist, all of his buddies are rapists, and he’s not in jail!”

Carlson and TIRA will continue the fight to get her charges dropped and to end the 287(g) agreement. Stay connected by following @tlh_ira and @tallyagainsttrump as local organizers fight back against political repression.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #PeoplesStruggles #NoKings #TLHIRA #ImmigrantRights