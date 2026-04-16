Orange County marches against U.S. war on Iran

By Abraham Quintana

Santa Ana, CA – The afternoon of April 8, roughly 60 residents from across Orange County chanted “Money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation!” They gathered to protest and demand an end to yet another war in the Middle East. The U.S. and its proxy Israel have been carrying out attacks against Iran for over a month, causing civilian deaths and a global economic crisis. Trump issued a series of threats over Easter weekend, including promising the “death of an entire civilization” and destruction of civilian infrastructure if Iran did not open the Strait of Hormuz by April 7. He gave in just hours before the supposed deadline.

Rain Mendoza of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) told the crowd, “The ceasefire that has been reached between the U.S. and Iran is being painted a victory for the U.S. when in fact it could not be further from the truth! Trump threw a tantrum and gave an ultimatum and when he wasn’t getting his way, he back-peddled.”

A Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) member stated, “The ceasefire declared between the U.S. and Iran is an illusion of peace, used to signal to investors calm markets and to protect their profits, not to end the attacks and the displacement of our people across the region. Less than 12 hours later, the machinery of war was back with full scale escalation!” She condemned Israel’s missile strikes across Lebanon that caused over 500 civilian deaths and injuries in less than ten minutes earlier that day.

“As long as I have been alive, we have always been at war in the Middle East, in a war for oil and resources. We need to stop the needless violence and bring peace to the region by getting out of there!” said a member of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Diana Terreros of FRSO stated “The U.S. has been in a decline for a long time while the socialist countries and the oppressed peoples of the world are winning. The U.S. billionaires feel the power of the resisting forces and Trump is lashing out!”

Terreros added, “Chicanos have a long history of opposing war because we understand that we share an enemy with the oppressed people of the world. The U.S. also oppresses us right here at home. We've experienced lynchings, land theft, police killings, deportations all at the hands of the U.S. government.”

A member of Irvine Muslim Activists (IMA) stated, “We want our tax dollars to stay home and provide education, to take care of the people; why are we going to go ahead and fight a war for Israel?” Trump and U.S. imperialists are demanding more funding for war, including $1.5 trillion in defense spending next year and an extra $200 billion for the current conflict. This comes as the working class is already facing increased gas prices and future increases to the cost of everyday needs.

The attendees, including refugees of previous U.S. wars, rallied and marched at the intersection of Bristol and 1st Street while waving signs that read “No war with Iran!” and chanting “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” The busy intersection was travelled by cars honking and people shouting in support.

The protest was assembled by FRSO with the support of PYM, DSA, IMA, and other local organizations.

Mendoza closed the event by inviting people to join FRSO, stating, “We the Freedom Road Socialist Organization are committed to socialist revolution through building a political party and organizing shoulder to shoulder alongside the masses fighting for police accountability, anti-war, labor rights and more!” For those interested in joining, visit frso.org.

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