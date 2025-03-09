Orange County FL sheriffs release bodycam footage, community demands answers

By staff

On Thursday, March 6, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released the bodycam footage detailing the events that took place on the evening of February 8, 2025 resulting in murder of 26-year old Luis Lopez by Orange County deputies.

Around 11:30 pm, officers arrived at the scene in the Pine Castle neighborhood upon reports of a burglary in progress. The bodycam footage shows that both dispatch and the officers on scene had knowledge that a Spanish interpreter was being used to communicate. One officer found signs of forced entry at the front entrance of the home. At least two officers then entered the backyard and found a ladder propped underneath an open window that the intruder, a disgruntled coworker, had used to enter the home.

In the video, Luis can be clearly heard shouting “No, no, no!” and “¡Ayuda!” or “Help!” in Spanish. A few moments later, Luis was seen from the window holding the intruder in a headlock. The officers ordered him to “drop the knife,” multiple times in English, a language which Luis did not speak. They each fired a round from their handguns, striking Luis in the head and killing him. No knife was found at the scene.

Orlando Against Police Crimes strongly condemns the unjust murder of Luis Lopez. We demand that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office release the names of the officers responsible for Luis’ murder. Additionally, we demand State Attorney Monique H. Worrell to press criminal charges against the offending officers.

Orlando Against Police Crimes is working alongside the friends and family of Luis Lopez to organize a memorial vigil at Lake Ellenor Park on Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm. The vigil will be an opportunity to honor his memory, demand accountability, and call for justice. For more information, visit https://orlandoapc.org

