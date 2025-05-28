Online event for 40th anniversary of the founding of Freedom Road Socialist Organization

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – An online event to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) is set for Thursday, May 29, at 5:00pm Pacific, 6:00pm Mountain, 7:00pm Central, 8:00pm Eastern time.

Founded in 1985, FRSO emerged from the New Communist Movement and is now the leading Marxist-Leninist organization in the U.S.

Speakers at the event will include Jess Sundin, the Twin Cites District Organizer; Fernando Figueroa, of the FRSO Standing Committee member and rank-and-file Teamster; Frank Chapman, FRSO Central Committee member and Executive Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression; Marisol Márquez, District Organizer of the Los Angeles District of the FRSO and a leader of the Legalization For All network; and FRSO Political Secretary Mick Kelly.

“This will be a great event,” said Mick Kelly, a founding member of the FRSO, “For the past 40 years we have consistently found our bearings as revolutionaries, and we have consistently made real contributions to the people’s struggle. We successfully resisted FBI repression. Most importantly, we have built a sizable communist organization and are expanding our capacity in a big way. We are serious about ending the existing order of things. Capitalism is a failed system. We need socialism.”

Register to get the zoom link here.

#MinneapolisMN #FRSO #PeoplesStruggles #RevolutionaryTheory #FRSOat40 #featured