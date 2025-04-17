On Tax Day MN tells Trump “Money for human needs, not for war”

By Yossi Aharoni

Minneapolis, MN – On April 15, the date U.S. residents must have their taxes submitted, the Minnesota Peace Action Coalition held an energetic rally outside U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office in downtown Minneapolis to demand that Klobuchar stand with her constituents and insist Trump uses tax dollars to improve people’s lives and end U.S. aggression against countries across the world.

Since his January 20 inauguration, Trump has attempted to cut over $11 billion in funding to public health at the state level. While this has been blocked in the federal courts, that hasn’t stopped the executive administration from threatening to cut public education funding from K-12 programs, if they do not eliminate their diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

Over 75 protesters and community members held signs and chanted slogans calling for money for schools, jobs, healthcare, housing etc., “not for war!” while Minnesotans drove by and honked in support. The demands of the action included things like “Divest from Israel” “End U.S. forever wars” “Hands off Mexico and Gaza” and “Stop bombing Yemen.”

The first speaker was Vash Lamp from the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, who stated, “And that's the sad reality of our situation. That not only are our taxes not used to support us in areas like housing or healthcare, but they are actively used to harm and oppress us. We are having to fight against our own money.”

Abir Ismail, a math teacher and member of Minneapolis Federation of Teachers for Palestine, stated, “While our government write checks to this brutality – the bombing of Palestinian children, they are telling our own children they don’t matter – that their reading specialist is too expensive, that the paraprofessional in their classroom has to be let go, that their special education needs are just ‘unaffordable’.”

Ismail continued, “There is no neutrality when children are being slaughtered. There is no justification for genocide. And there is no excuse for abandoning our schools while we bankroll bombs.”

Wyatt Miller of the MN Anti-War Committee stated, “The war on Yemen like all U.S. wars, is unpopular. And let’s not forget, Yemen is under attack for standing with Palestine against Israel’s genocide. Fighting a new war to protect Israel is more unpopular right now than it’s ever been. People like Amy Klobuchar want us to believe that all of the millions of people who are protesting Trump think just like her, and that only a little sliver of what Trump does is truly bad, and that maybe the problem with Trump’s wars is that he’s not waging them competently enough. I don’t believe it! People aren’t stupid, people understand that the bullshit is connected, and we in the anti-war movement need to go out and find our people, build our movement into the movement against Trump rather than silo ourselves off from it.”

At the end of the protest participants were encouraged to come to the Earth Day march to the state capitol in Saint Paul on Saturday, April 19.

