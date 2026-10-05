October 7th – Stand with the Palestinian Resistance

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Fight Back! News Service is circulating the following statement from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

This week we recognize the three year anniversary of the October 7th Al-Aqsa Flood, a courageous bid for liberation that embodied the aspirations of all of us who yearn for a better world.

The world has also witnessed the crime of the century in the form of a relentless U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza that has stolen many tens of thousands of lives, in the aim of erasing Palestine and Palestinians—something that will never be accomplished. But in the context of these crimes and horrors, October 7th stands as an enduring beacon of resistance. It was a pivotal moment that lit sparks of solidarity across the world and at the same time shattered the myth of Israel’s invincibility. It exposed the fundamental weakness of the Zionists and their U.S. imperialist backers, and changed the trajectory of the worldwide struggle against imperialism, forever.

Of course October 7th did not happen in a vacuum, but was the legitimate and righteous response to 75 years of ethnic cleansing, of Nakba, of the daily reality of occupation in the form of military violence, land and water theft, demolition of homes, of people trapped under apartheid.

In response to this context, the Palestinian resistance struck a major blow to the heart of the Zionist war machine. It was a historic and tactical triumph—in minutes, the supposedly bulletproof Israeli military apparatus collapsed into confusion and panic, with an entire military division disintegrating in a half hour, and with it, a staggering moral defeat. The unthinkable scale of the genocide that followed is the proof of their desperation. They tried to destroy the Palestinian resistance, but Palestine has an inalienable right to exist that October 7th stands firmly on.

The beacon of October 7th and the fight against continued U.S.-Israeli aggression set off a cascade of heroism in the region and across the world. From Lebanon, to Yemen, to Iraq, to Iran, forces of resistance have risen to challenge U.S. imperialism and Zionism in the region. In the past 3 years these forces have delivered countless blows to imperialism, and the position of U.S. imperialism in the Middle East is never going to be the same as it was. U.S. empire, in its accelerating decline is not able to carry out this destruction with its rabid lapdog Israel forever. In fact, in the scheme of things it is losing its grip on the Middle East. The camp of resistance is able to deliver setbacks and drive strategic wedges between the U.S. and its potential allies. The resistance continues to advance, with the steadfast role of Iran and the tactical brilliance of forces in Lebanon and Yemen, arm in arm with other progressive and patriotic forces throughout the Middle East.

Resistance to imperialism is a force that will never be snuffed out.

There has over the past period been a profound reverberating effect of October 7th that goes across the entire globe. Hundreds of thousands have poured into the streets in cities, from Amsterdam, to Washington, DC, to London, to Istanbul, flooding them with the flag of Palestine. There have been massive encampments on college campuses and fierce battles in city council rooms—there has been a global awakening where people from all walks of life look at the real face of the enemy and see it for what it is, and the ranks of the fighters joining the struggle against that enemy continue to grow.

It is right to rebel and the struggle continues now. We demand an immediate and total end to all U.S. aid to the apartheid state of Israel, the right of return for all Palestinian refugees, and the release of political prisoners.

Stand with the Palestinian resistance! End U.S. aid to Israel! Free Palestine, from the river to the sea!

#Palestine #FRSO #October7 #International #Statement