Oak Lawn demands independent investigation into police department

By Kobi Guillory

Oak Lawn, IL- 30 people shut down the monthly meeting of the Oak Lawn Police and Fire Commission on Wednesday night, August 6. They demanded an independent investigation into the racism of the Oak Lawn Police Department.

“None of you are fit to serve and protect our community,” Rania Salem, with the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) said to the commissioners, who have ignored the community's demands to fire the officers who assaulted 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah in 2022 and let the killer of Murod Kurdi go with a ticket in 2023. Protesters turned their seats to face their backs to the commission.

Salem called for a moment of silence for Murod Kurdi shortly after the beginning of the meeting. Commissioner John Rolence spoke over her, then told police to remove her when she confronted him in particular for his disrespect of Kurdi’s family.

“Last meeting, Commissioner John Rolence called for a moment of silence, then laughed in the face of Fadia Muhammad, the mother of Murod Kurdi,” explained Nadiah Alyafai with the Arab American Action Network (AAAN) after the meeting.

Oak Lawn officers shoved Salem out of the building and nearly pushed her down the stairs. Alyafai and other protesters disrupted with chants of “Justice for Murod Kurdi!” and left the building.

“We know this board will never change its ways. That's why we're demanding an independent investigation from Attorney General Kwame Raoul,” Alyafai said before encouraging people to confront the commissioners at their next meeting on Wednesday September 3.

“No matter how long it takes, we always have to fight for justice,” said USPCN member Rima Najia. “Our power is in our voices and our numbers. We have to be consistent.”

